Obituary | Ruchelle Ziegler
Originally Published: January 7, 2021 6:18 p.m.
Ruchelle Ziegler, beloved wife of 66 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Dec. 31, 2020. Ruchelle was born Dec. 5, 1936.
She is the most loving person and always there for anyone. She loved her family and friends. She lost her battle to COVID just two months after losing her husband. She will be missed deeply.
Most Read
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Virus fears halt Maricopa County’s annual homeless count
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issues highlight agenda for county supervisors’ Jan. 4 meeting
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Obituary
- Kingman man wanted for attempted homicide
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: