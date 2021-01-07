Prescribed burns planned for Hualapai Mountains to reduce wildfire threat
KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management in cooperation with the Pine Lake Fire Department, Mohave County Parks Department and Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management will conduct prescribed burning near the community of Pine Lake as well as inside Hualapai Mountain Park starting in early January and continuing through March as weather and fuel conditions allow.
Burning may occur multiple times to eliminate piles of vegetation from thinning treatments in and around Hualapai Mountain Park. The removal of overgrown vegetation reduces the threat and spread of wildfires.
To ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive. Impacts from smoke will be monitored and are expected to be minimal. Access to the burned areas may be temporarily restricted to provide for public safety.
Information provided by Bureau of Land Management
