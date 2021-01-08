COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Mohave County, with five additional deaths announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, Jan. 7.

That brings the toll to 28 in the first week of 2021, and 343 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three of the five newly deceased patients hailed from the Kingman medical service area, including two adults ages 80-89 and one age 70-79. The remaining two deaths were adults ages 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county also announced 287 new COVID-19 cases, raising the count for the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7 to 1,597, more than 200 higher than the previous weekly record.

Of the new cases, 31 were in the Kingman area, with 12 of those patients falling into the vulnerable age categories over 60. There were five cases ages 60-69, four ages 70-79, two ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older. There were also six cases ages 50-59, five ages 40-49, four ages 30-39, three ages 11-19 and one age 20-29.

The Lake Havasu City medical service area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 133, while another 117 were reported in the Bullhead City area and six were recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases that mirrors state and national trends. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past four weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 13,447 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 14,699 cases in the county. The county has counted 343 deaths, while the state reports 384.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 114 deaths, followed by Kingman with 88, Lake Havasu City with 75 and Fort Mohave with 21. The locations of another 45 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,028 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,496 for Bullhead City, 3,044 for Kingman, 1,078 for Fort Mohave, 524 for Mohave Valley, 310 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 389 for Golden Valley and 77 for Topock. The locations of another 501 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,330 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Jan. 7 there were 352 new cases from 900 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 39%.

The positivity rate in the county was 32% (319/1,022) on Thursday, Dec. 31; 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1; 85% (533/629) on Saturday, Jan. 2; 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3; 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4; 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5; and 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74,597 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 67,076 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15% have been positive. Of the 7,521 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 11.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Jan. 8, AZDHS was reporting 197 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 11,658 new cases from 28,327 tests for a positivity rate of 41%. More than 596,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 9,938 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 21.5 million confirmed cases and 365,625 deaths on Friday, Jan. 8. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,901,910 deaths from more than 88 million confirmed cases on Friday, Jan. 8.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.