COVID-19 kills 5 more Kingman residents

KINGMAN – The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Mohave County, with nine additional deaths announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 7-8. That brings the toll to 32 in the first eight days of 2021, and 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Five of the nine newly deceased patients hailed from the expansive Kingman medical service area, including four adults ages 80-89 and one age 70-79. The remaining four deaths were three adults ages 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City service area.

The county also announced 572 new COVID-19 cases during the two-day span. The 287 cases reported Thursday raised the count for the week ending Jan. 7 to 1,597, more than 200 higher than the previous weekly record.

Of the new cases, 90 were in the Kingman area, with 33 of those patients falling into the more-vulnerable age categories over 60. There were 16 cases ages 60-69, 12 cases ages 70-79, four cases ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older.

Another 14 local cases involved children and teens, including 11 ages 11-19 and three ages 0-10. There were also 12 new local cases ages 50-59, 11 ages 30-39, and 10 each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 241, while another 222 were reported in the Lake Havasu City area and 14 were recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases that mirrors state and national trends. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past five weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 13,726 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 15,027 cases in the county. The county has counted 348 deaths, while the state reports 389.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 114 deaths, followed by Kingman with 90, Lake Havasu City with 76, Fort Mohave with 21 and Golden Valley with 14. The locations of another 31 deaths are not specified by the county.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,112 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,565 for Bullhead City, 3,095 for Kingman, 1,098 for Fort Mohave, 541 for Mohave Valley, 316 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 396 for Golden Valley, 78 for Topock and 37 for Dolan Springs. The locations of another 454 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,449 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 8 there were 328 new cases from 697 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 47%.

The positivity rate in the county was 23% (165/704) on Friday, Jan. 1; 85% (533/629) on Saturday, Jan. 2; 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3; 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4; 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5; 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6; and 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 75,294 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 67,737 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.2% have been positive. Of the 7,557 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 11.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 9, AZDHS was reporting 98 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 11,094 new cases from 30,008 tests for a positivity rate of 41%. More than 607,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 10,036 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 21.8 million confirmed cases and 368,947 deaths on Saturday, Jan. 9. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,916,091 deaths from more than 89 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.