Obituary | Gladys Terry

Gladys Terry, 96, of Scottsdale, Arizona, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on Jan. 15, 1924 in Horatio, Arkansas. Her parents were Pierce Bowie Smith and Vergie L. Smith. Gladys spent most of her childhood growing up in Arkansas, Texas and Arizona. She spent a good portion of her young life in Kingman, Arizona. Gladys lived through the Great Depression and ended up in Kingman in 1942. She met the love of her life, Dick Terry, in 1946 while he was working at Davis Dam near Kingman. The adventure of her life then began. She lived in Bogota, Columbia and San Juan Marcona, Peru, while Dick was building dams and running mining operations at those locations and around the world. She also enjoyed her stopovers in Cuba and traversed the Panama Canal on her trips back from South America. Her main adventures took place in San Juan Marcona, Peru. She was a loyal and devoted partner raising her kids there.

In 1962, the family moved back to Phoenix, Arizona, where she remained for the rest of her long, wonderful life. In 1969, Gladys joined the staff of the Arizona Republic and Phoenix Gazette Newspaper as a librarian and had a rewarding 18-year career there until she retired in 1987. She loved her job at the newspaper and had many friends there. Gladys was a devout Christian and family meant everything to her.

She always enjoyed it when her large family would gather at her house during any holiday or celebration. She was also very happy when her kids, grandkids and animals spent time in her backyard swimming pool or playing cards with her. She was kind and accommodating and wanted to ensure everyone was happy. Gladys was affectionately known to all of her grandkids as their “Nanny.” She created so many memories and will be in our hearts forever and was the matriarch of the family. She was the glue that kept everyone together. Gladys was very soft-spoken with infinite wisdom and was kind to everyone she met.

She leaves behind her huge family with children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family is as follows and each person had a special place in her heart. She leaves behind her brother Raymond “Bud” Smith and sister-in-laws Elsie and Judy Smith. She is preceded by brothers Clarence “PeeWee” Smith, Jim Smith and sister Opal Whalen. Her surviving children are Lorene Gratham, Barbara Avalos, husband Lenny, Ronald Terry and daughter-in-law Jane Terry. Her deceased children and daughter-in-law Sharon Terry and son Leonard Terry. Surviving grandchildren are Jodie Blood, husband Darrin, Stephen Terry, wife Brandi, Darren Grantham, wife Megumi, Todd Grantham, Karen Curry, Christopher Stocks and Charles Stocks. She is also preceded by grandchild Shawn Grantham. Her surviving great-grandchildren include CJ Stocks, wife Sophia, Austin Stocks, Ana Stocks, Alex Stocks, C. Connor Stocks, Cole Stocks, Tanner Blood, Leila Molina, husband Christopher, Rebecca Martinez, husband Gilbert, Patrick Grantham, Haruma Grantham, Christina Bolf, husband Jason, Brandon Grantham, Stacie Ann Grantham, Veronica Ashlie Isch, Madison Alyssa Isch, Logan Aidan Isch, Joseph Allen Curry, Olivia Adaline LaBlanc, Shawna Grantham, Jessica White, fiancé Tim Knochel, Kaitlyn Evans, husband Joshua, Taylor Grantham, Travis Grantham, fiancé Megan Henson, Tyler Gutierrez, wife Kandace and Meaghan Ann Terry. She is also preceded by great grandchild Trent White. She is survived by great-great grandchildren Hailey Stocks, James Lee Grantham, Judith Lorene Bryant, Katherine Isabel Grantham, Jaden Grantham, Christopher Shawn Grantham, Samuel Martinez, Avery Martinez, Lincoln Martinez, Sabastian Molina, Oliver Molina, Mackenzie Rayne Gutierrez, Kennedy Lee Gutierrez, Camden Riley Thomas, Rylynn Mae Kanochel, Faith Lee Ann Riley, Kash Elliott Evans, Addison Jo Evans, Noah Bolf, Tristen Bolf and Natalie Bolf.

Service will held at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

This would have been her 97th birthday. A visitation will be held from noon with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.