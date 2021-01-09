OFFERS
Sun, Jan. 10
Obituary | Kevin Allen Smith

Kevin Allen Smith

Originally Published: January 9, 2021 6:04 p.m.

On Jan. 3, 2021 Kevin Allen Smith, loving husband and father, passed away at age 55 at the Kingman, Arizona hospital.

Kevin was born in San Diego, California and had a passion for fishing, hunting and his family life. Kevin served in the Air Force as a Biomedical Equipment Technician and Instructor and retired after 20 years of service to our country. In his second career, Kevin worked for Siemens Healthineers and was an electronics technician working on medical X-ray machines.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Ana Paula Smith; his mother, Marsha Gaile Smith; his father, Ronald Oliver Smith, Sr.; his brother, Ronald Oliver Smith, Jr.’ and his daughter, Krislyn Marie Popek. Kevin’s greatest love was spending quality time with his beloved family and he will be remembered for his love of life.

