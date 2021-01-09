Obituary | Phillip L. Bland
Phillip L. Bland, 64, of Kingman, Arizona peacefully passed away Jan. 4, surrounded by loved ones after a short battle of cancer. Phil was born on Feb. 29, 1956 to Charles and Marjorie Bland in Anthony, Kansas.
Phil retired from the City of Kingman Street and Sign Department in 2018 after over 30 years.
Phil was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Margie Bland; son Kyle Bland; and sister Carol Miller. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susie Bland; son and daughter-in-law Taylor (Sabrina) Bland; grandson Kaleb Bland; sister Janet Bland Womack; brother and sister-in-law Jerry (Susan) Bland; brother-in-law Norman Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wayne and Debbie Davis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Chris and Deana Isch and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to KRMC Hospice.
