Obituary | Ralph “Doug” Weddle
Ralph “Doug” Weddle, 77, was born in Dayton, Ohio. He died on Jan. 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his children, Valerie (Jeffrey) Paterno, Michael (Nikki) Coss and Nicole (Steve) Newbauer; grandchildren, Shannon, Tony, Alicia, Brianna, Sydney and Victoria; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Bella.
During his time in Kingman, Arizona he had many friends he considered family and had daily coffee gatherings with his buddies.
Doug served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was the soul-surviving son of Ralph J Weddle, Jr. and Farrie Mae. He went on to work in sales and the automotive industry. He had a passion for cars and racing. A service at a National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can make a donation in Doug’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or Father Flanagan House-Boys Town.
