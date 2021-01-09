OFFERS
Obituary | Robert M. Olson “Big Bob”

Originally Published: January 9, 2021 6:03 p.m.

Robert M. Olson, “Big Bob,” passed away Jan 5, 2021. He was 78.

Robert was born in Blooming Prairie, New Mexico. He lived on his hobby farm in Zimmerman, New Mexico for 20 years with his loving wife Sandi before moving to Kingman, Arizona in 2006 where they enjoyed retirement for 15 years.

He loved his God and family, five children and 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He had a passion for Harley’s, horses, old cowboy movies (Gene Autry) and his artwork. His latest joy was restoring his 1965 Mustang.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Nellie; brother Eugene; sister Marlys; and grandson Brian. He is survived by his wife Sandi; children Bob, Darren, Chris, Amanda and Amy; brothers Dick, Jim, Jerry, Ron and Kevin; sisters Vanessa and Arlene; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be determined at a later date.

