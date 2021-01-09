Obituray | James ‘Jim’ Merlin Reppert

James “Jim” Merlin Reppert, 79, of Kingman, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born on Jan. 15, 1941 in Sioux City, Iowa to Benjamin and Marie Reppert.



He graduated from Whittier High School in 1959 and spent the next six years in the Navy Reserves.

Jim had a long career in auto parts sales and met many friends along the way.



He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, fishing and get-togethers with family and friends.

Jim is survived by daughters, Teri Skarsten and Cindy Ogle; his sister Joanne Assman; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bunny Reppert; his parents, Benjamin and Marie Reppert; and his sister, June Johnson.

Jim was loved by many and will be greatly missed.