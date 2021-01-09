OFFERS
Pistons rally from 23 down to beat Suns

The Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit Friday night. Devin Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 9, 2021 5:55 p.m.

DETROIT - Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit Friday night.

Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation. Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.

Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three.

Grant answered with a 3-pointer in front of the Detroit bench to double the lead.

Phoenix entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference. Detroit came in with the worst mark in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Indiana on Saturday night. Phoenix hasn't won on the road in that series since 2016.

Pistons: Host Utah on Sunday. Detroit has dropped eight in a row against the Jazz.

