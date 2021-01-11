OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Jan. 11
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona governor to open Legislature's 2021 session remotely

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will deliver his 2021 State-of-the-State Address remotely on Monday, Jan. 11, and the Legislature will skip its ceremonial opening day joint session due to coronavirus concerns. Ducey is shown giving the annual address last year. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will deliver his 2021 State-of-the-State Address remotely on Monday, Jan. 11, and the Legislature will skip its ceremonial opening day joint session due to coronavirus concerns. Ducey is shown giving the annual address last year. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 11, 2021 11:03 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will present his annual state of the state address Monday remotely as the Legislature foregoes its ceremonial opening day joint session because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol in the wake of mob violence by insurrectionist backers of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress last week in Washington, D.C.

The entire state Capitol complex is now ringed by a double-layer of fencing and the general public will not be allowed into the Senate or House or into the plaza between the two buildings. Only a limited number of invited guests will be on hand as the 90 lawmakers are sworn into office and formal elections for House speaker and Senate president are held.

Republicans who control both chambers have already chosen their leaders but it's possible some GOP House members may not back Rusty Bowers for speaker. Although Republicans backed him after the election, some are angry Bowers refused to back Trump’s unfounded claims that he won Arizona’s electoral votes.

With the GOP holding just 31 of 60 House seats, just one defection during Monday‘s formal vote would mean Bowers would need backing from Democrats to be elected speaker. It’s unclear if he could muster that without cutting some sort of deal.

Ducey will deliver his speech via video and has not announced an intent to make an in-person appearance.

Ducey said in an interview Friday that his annual address will largely focus on the pandemic that has killed more than 10,000 Arizonans and sickened more than 600,000.

The Republican governor said the policies and priorities he’ll announce Monday will include a focus on education and proposals on how to get children back to in-person learning and caught up from months of mainly remote classes. He didn't give many other details of his planned speech, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona governor to stay focused on virus in yearly address
Arizona Senate votes to adjourn, but House remains in session
Legislature kicks off 2021 session amid virus surge
Arizona House OKs emergency budget with $50M in virus aid
House Republicans push virus liability, Democrats object
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State