State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 319 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Sunday, Jan. 10, and another 249 cases the morning of Monday, Jan. 11. There was one new death on Saturday.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past five weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 13,726 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 15,595 cases in the county. The county has counted 348 deaths, while the state reports 390.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 114 deaths, followed by Kingman with 90, Lake Havasu City with 76, Fort Mohave with 21 and Golden Valley with 14. The locations of another 31 deaths are not specified by the county.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,112 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,565 for Bullhead City, 3,095 for Kingman, 1,098 for Fort Mohave, 541 for Mohave Valley, 316 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 396 for Golden Valley, 78 for Topock and 37 for Dolan Springs. The locations of another 454 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,449 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Jan. 10 there were 249 new cases from 436 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 57%.

The positivity rate in the county was 45% (268/597) on Sunday, Jan. 3; 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4; 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5; 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6; 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7; 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; and 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76,510 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 68,922 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.4% have been positive. Of the 7,588 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 12.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Jan. 11, AZDHS was reporting six new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 8,995 new cases from 22,628 tests for a positivity rate of 40%. More than 627,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 10,147 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 22.4 million confirmed cases and 374,442 deaths on Monday, Jan. 11. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,936,898 deaths from more than 90 million confirmed cases on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.