Briefs | Southwest flight diverted

A Southwest Airlines flight arriving in Baltimore from Phoenix was taken to a remote section of the airport on Monday, Jan. 11 after the flight crew discovered a threatening note on the plane. (Public domain/Photo by https://bit.ly/3oEro6V)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 12:58 p.m.

BALTIMORE - A Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Phoenix was taken to a remote area of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday after the crew discovered a threatening note, authorities said.

Airport spokesman Jonathan King said Southwest Flight 2104 arrived around 5:15 p.m. before it was taken to the remote location.

According to the statement from Southwest, the 95 passengers and six crewmembers on board the Boeing 737-800 were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has a capacity of 175.

The statement didn’t say what the note contained or where on the plane the note was found. A spokeswoman for Southwest said authorities cleared the aircraft and the passengers were allowed to claim their luggage.

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed man during fight

PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer fatally shot an armed man during a struggle after an unsuccessful traffic stop followed by a foot chase, a police department spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning after officers caught up to the man and saw that he had a gun, leading to a struggle for the man’s gun, Sgt. Ann Justus said.

According to Justus, the incident began when officers attempted to do a traffic stop but the vehicle didn’t stop. A police helicopter located the vehicle and the man then got out of it and took off running, she said.

No officers were injured, Justus said.

Man shot after road rage incident

SCOTTSDALE - A man has been fatally shot after a road rage incident in Scottsdale, according to police.

They said 42-year-old Nathan Lindman died after the shooting Sunday.

Police said Lindman and an unidentified 27-year-old man became involved in a road rage incident.

The younger man left the scene and returned to his home, but he was followed by Lindman and a verbal altercation between the two ensued in the parking lot.

During the altercation, Lindman allegedly reached into a bag.

The other man told police that he feared Lindman was reaching for a firearm, so he drew his own weapon and shot him.

Police said a wounded Lindman drove out of the complex and collided with another vehicle.

Lindman was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

