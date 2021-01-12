COVID-19 claims 18 more lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another 18 Mohave County residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Monday, Jan. 11.

The report covers the three-day period from noon on Friday, Jan. 8 through noon on Monday.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered the most with 11 new deaths. There were six deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one in the Kingman service area.

Ages of the deceased ranged from 50-59 to 90-plus, and included six deaths in the 80-89 age bracket. The Kingman death was one of five in the 70-79 age group.

The number of cases also continues to soar, with 719 more county residents infected with the virus, including 204 from the Kingman area since Friday.

Of the 204 new Kingman cases, 78 are in the 60-plus age groups that are often more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were 52 cases ages 60-69, 38 ages 70-79, 21 ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another 36 new local cases involved children and teens, including 21 ages 11-19 and 15 ages 0-10. There were also 41 cases ages 40-49, 40 ages 50-59, 27 ages 20-29 and 18 ages 30-39.

The Bullhead City medical service area experienced the most new cases with 281, while 217 new cases were logged in the Lake Havasu City area and eight were recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The location of two other new cases was undetermined.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,004 new cases and 22 deaths reported from Thursday, Jan. 7 through Monday. There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past five weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 14,428 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 15,790 cases in the county. The county has counted 362 deaths, while the state reports 404.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 125 deaths, followed by Kingman with 91, Lake Havasu City with 82, Fort Mohave with 21 and Golden Valley with 14. The locations of another 29 deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,332 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,727 for Bullhead City, 3,275 for Kingman, 1,173 for Fort Mohave, 566 for Mohave Valley, 324 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 410 for Golden Valley, 85 for Topock, 39 for Dolan Springs and 27 for Meadview. The locations of another 560 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,694 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 11 there were 195 new cases from 526 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 37%.

The positivity rate in the county was 49% (80/163) on Monday, Jan. 4; 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5; 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6; 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7; 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9; and 57% (249/436) on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77,036 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 69,430 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.5% have been positive. Of the 7,606 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 12.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 12, AZDHS was reporting 335 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 8,559 new cases from 18,617 tests for a positivity rate of 46%. More than 636,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 10,482 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 22.6 million confirmed cases and 376,695 deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,948,899 deaths from more than 91 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.