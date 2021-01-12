OFFERS
Obituary | Harlon Charles Huggins

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 4:34 p.m.

Surrounded by his children and three of his nine grandchildren, Harlon Charles Huggins passed from this life Dec. 5, 2020. He was born to Clifford and Jettie Huggins on March 2, 1943 in Shirley, Arkansas. When he was 10 his parents relocated their family to Buckeye, Arizona.

Although he lived most of his adult life in Kingman, he also resided in California, Washington and Oregon.

The last 2 1/2 years of his life he lived with his youngest daughter and her family in Oregon.

In fifth-grade he went home and told his mom that he met the girl he was going to marry. After high school he did marry that little brown-eyed girl. They were married 57 years when he told her goodbye. His heart was broken.

He was an incredibly talented man of few words and tremendous strength, known especially for his mechanical expertise. He was greatly loved by his family. Their loss is felt daily.

Harlon is survived by his five children and their spouses, Tim (Lynette) Huggins, Marty (Amy) Huggins, DeAnne (Jerry) Walker, Ray (Becky) Huggins and Becky (Scott) LeMay; his nine grandchildren, Renee (Nathan) Zimmerman, Priscilla Walker, Johnathon Huggins, Jaci (Denny) Bush, Krista Huggins, Corey (Carly) Huggins, Matthew (Bobbi) Huggins, Austin (Jessica) LeMay and Megan LeMay; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, Edith (James) McFerrin, Carolyn (Bill) Wood, Cliff (Blanche) Huggins and Marilyn Hardin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Huggins; his parents; three sisters, Margie Heritage, Sue Jolly and Barbara Byrley; and a brother, James “Red” Huggins.

His celebration of life will be in spring or early summer.

