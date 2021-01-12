Obituary | Harlon Charles Huggins
Surrounded by his children and three of his nine grandchildren, Harlon Charles Huggins passed from this life Dec. 5, 2020. He was born to Clifford and Jettie Huggins on March 2, 1943 in Shirley, Arkansas. When he was 10 his parents relocated their family to Buckeye, Arizona.
Although he lived most of his adult life in Kingman, he also resided in California, Washington and Oregon.
The last 2 1/2 years of his life he lived with his youngest daughter and her family in Oregon.
In fifth-grade he went home and told his mom that he met the girl he was going to marry. After high school he did marry that little brown-eyed girl. They were married 57 years when he told her goodbye. His heart was broken.
He was an incredibly talented man of few words and tremendous strength, known especially for his mechanical expertise. He was greatly loved by his family. Their loss is felt daily.
Harlon is survived by his five children and their spouses, Tim (Lynette) Huggins, Marty (Amy) Huggins, DeAnne (Jerry) Walker, Ray (Becky) Huggins and Becky (Scott) LeMay; his nine grandchildren, Renee (Nathan) Zimmerman, Priscilla Walker, Johnathon Huggins, Jaci (Denny) Bush, Krista Huggins, Corey (Carly) Huggins, Matthew (Bobbi) Huggins, Austin (Jessica) LeMay and Megan LeMay; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, Edith (James) McFerrin, Carolyn (Bill) Wood, Cliff (Blanche) Huggins and Marilyn Hardin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Huggins; his parents; three sisters, Margie Heritage, Sue Jolly and Barbara Byrley; and a brother, James “Red” Huggins.
His celebration of life will be in spring or early summer.
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Virus fears halt Maricopa County’s annual homeless count
- Debate on ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ far from over in Mohave County
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Weighing in on solid waste services: City of Kingman solid waste customers seem satisfied with current services, but some seek return of drop-off recycling
- Licenses & Permits
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: