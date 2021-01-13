Arizona officials reinstate winter sports at high schools
PHOENIX - Arizona high school sports officials voted Tuesday to allow winter sports, reversing a decision made four days earlier to cancel the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association voted 5-4 to reinstate basketball, soccer and wrestling for high school students. It comes as the state struggles with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the U.S.
The season was expected to start next week. All students, coaches and officials will be required to wear a face covering during games and events.
Each school also must complete a coronavirus monitoring form the day of every game and provide a copy to the opposing school.
Only two parents or legal guardians will be able to attend their child's home games. AIA Executive Director David Hines said no general fans will be allowed, but that policy may be reconsidered at some point, The Arizona Republic reported.
Journalists will have to receive permission from the school's athletic director to cover an event.
Hines said any school that violates health protocols will lose access to AIA officials.
“Masks will be required to play,” Hines said. “No exceptions. If you cannot, we apologize. There will be masks worn.”
The change followed protests to the original vote canceling winter sports.
The AIA’s sports medicine advisory committee last week recommended the cancellation because of a surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Arizona, where one in every 109 people was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.
That drew a backlash from some parents, coaches and athletes.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, student-athletes gathered with signs outside the association's building, chanting, “AIA, let us play, AIA, let us play!”
Some coaches support the decision to allow winter sports, and others were against it.
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- Debate on ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ far from over in Mohave County
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Weighing in on solid waste services: City of Kingman solid waste customers seem satisfied with current services, but some seek return of drop-off recycling
- Kingman police respond to bomb threat at Kingman Middle School
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Licenses & Permits
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: