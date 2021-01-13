COVID-19 kills 6 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has killed six more Mohave County residents, raising the death toll between noon on Friday, Jan. 8 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12 to 24. The 24 deaths in a four-day span are more than have been recorded in any seven-day week since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020.

The deaths were reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which also revealed 253 new COVID-19 cases, raising the four-day total to 972 new cases and putting the county on track for a weekly record for new cases as the virus surge intensifies.

Two of the newly announced deaths involved patients in the 80-89 age group from the Kingman medical service area. The Lake Havasu City service area suffered three deaths – one each ages 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89. A Bullhead City service area resident in the 70-79 age bracket also perished.

Of the 253 new virus infections, 74 involve Kingman-area residents, and 19 of those patients fall into the more-vulnerable age brackets above age 60. There were 10 new local cases ages 60-69, seven ages 70-79, and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

Another 13 of the new Kingman infections were contracted by children and teens, including seven ages 0-10 and six ages 11-19. There also 12 new cases each in the 50-59 and 20-29 age brackets, and nine each in the 40-49 and 30-39 age groups.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered the most new cases of the county’s four service areas with 85. There were also 81 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,257 new cases and 28 deaths reported from Thursday, Jan. 7 through Tuesday. There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past five weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 14,678 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,080 cases in the county. The county has counted 369 deaths, while the state reports 413.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 120 deaths, followed by Kingman with 92, Lake Havasu City with 85, Fort Mohave with 23 and Golden Valley with 15. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,414 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,778 for Bullhead City, 3,336 for Kingman, 1,191 for Fort Mohave, 582 for Mohave Valley, 328 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City, 419 for Golden Valley, 85 for Topock, 39 for Dolan Springs and 37 for Meadview. The locations of another 469 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,707 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Jan. 12 there were 290 new cases from 530 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 55%.

The positivity rate in the county was 55% (171/313) on Tuesday, Jan. 5; 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6; 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7; 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9; 57% (249/436) on Sunday, Jan. 10; and 37% (195/526) on Monday, Jan. 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77,566 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 69,811 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.6% have been positive. Of the 7,755 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 12.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Jan. 13, AZDHS was reporting 191 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,629 new cases from 17,391 tests for a positivity rate of 32%. More than 641,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 10,673 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 22.8 million confirmed cases and 381,130 deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,966,082 deaths from nearly 92 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.