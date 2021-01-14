COVID-19 claims another 19 lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – COVID-19 claimed the lives of another 15 Mohave County residents on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 12-13, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

It raised the death toll between noon on Friday, Jan. 8 and noon on Wednesday to 31. The 31 deaths in a five-day span are more than have been recorded in any seven-day week since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020.

Four of the newly announced deaths involved patients from the Kingman medical service area – two ages 80-89 and one each age 60-69 and 70-79. The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered six deaths. Three Lake Havasu City service area residents also died.

County health officials also announced 446 new COVID-19 cases during the two-day span, including 139 in the Kingman area.

Of the 446 new virus infections, 139 involve Kingman-area residents, and 44 of those patients fall into the more-vulnerable age brackets above age 60. There were 24 new local cases ages 60-69, 13 ages 70-79, six ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another 24 of the new Kingman infections were contracted by children and teens, including 15 ages 11-19 and nine ages 0-10.

There were also 20 new cases ages 20-29, 19 cases each ages 30-39 and 50-59, and 13 cases ages 40-49.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 162. There were also 117 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and 19 in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,450 new cases and 37 deaths reported in the six days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Wednesday. There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past five weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 14,864 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,287 cases in the county. The county has counted 377 deaths, while the state reports 422.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 123 deaths, followed by Kingman with 94, Lake Havasu City with 87, Fort Mohave with 25, Golden Valley with 14, and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,451 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,827 for Bullhead City, 3,385 for Kingman, 1,218 for Fort Mohave, 591 for Mohave Valley, 342 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City and 429 for Golden Valley.

There have also been 85 cases in Topock, 39 in Dolan Springs and 37 in Meadview. The locations of another 460 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 6.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,873 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Jan. 13 there were 207 new cases from 495 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 42%.

The positivity rate in the county was 41% (238/574) on Wednesday, Jan. 6; 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7; 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9; 57% (249/436) on Sunday, Jan. 10; 37% (195/526) on Monday, Jan. 11; and 55% (290/530) on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 78,061 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 70,278 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.8% have been positive. Of the 7,783 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 12.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 14, AZDHS was reporting 182 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 7,311 new cases from 22,251 tests for a positivity rate of 33%. More than 649,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 10,855 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 23.1 million confirmed cases and 385,855 deaths on Thursday, Jan. 14. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,984,459 deaths from nearly 93 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.