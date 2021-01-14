Kingman Unified School District is going back to A/B schedule, with half of students on campus at a time

KINGMAN – Another heated exchange between the members of the Kingman Unified School District board took place on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the monthly meeting, resulting in all district schools going back to the hybrid model for the third quarter that will start on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and finish on Thursday, March 11.

The vote was 3-2, with board members Beth Weisser and Jen Shumway voting against students going back for in-school instruction.

All of the board members, along with KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner, recognized the challenges of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the KUSD community after the holiday break, as well as serious problems with staffing, since even many healthy teachers are forced to quarantine.

“Every time, we are losing about six people for close contacts,” said Dorner, who reported 21 positive cases among staff, and 15 other tests pending.

Dorner called a decision to start after the holiday break in a virtual mode a “good call,” and emphasized that when teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine, the vaccination process will go very quickly.

But Weisser was more skeptical, pointing out the district cannot staff even the A/B schedule.

Dorner admitted there are challenges. Under normal circumstances, the district relies on 35-40 substitute teachers, and the need now is for 75-80. Based on the information available, the district doesn’t have half of those resources. Dorner spoke about “all hands on deck” and paraprofessionals sitting with students in rooms while teachers provide instruction via Zoom.

But Shumway wasn’t impressed with “janitors” sitting in for teachers. That’s “babysitting,” she said. “Learning isn’t taking place.”

She also said that while vaccines for teachers are on the horizon, people will not be immune and able to teach in person until two weeks after taking the second dose of the vaccine, which will happen more than 20 days after the first dose.

“We are in trouble,” Shumway said, pointing out the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. “Let’s make smart, data-driven decisions tonight.”

There were questions about the funding and the COVID-19 relief funds coming or not coming to the district based on the decision to go back to school. KUSD Finance Director Ahron Sherman assured the board the district is funded through the end of the year, that it didn’t have to spend a cent of its own money for COVID-19-related expenses, and that it is expecting another chunk of CARES Act money more generous than the $1.6 million received last year.

Dorner pointed out, however, that the district lost a few students to other school districts that remained open. At the same time, Dorner said, the district also lost another group of students because of remaining open.

Weisser made two motions, first to remain in the all-virtual mode throughout the third quarter (Jan. 19 to March 11), and then to remain in all-virtual mode until the end of January to give teachers more time to vaccinate, she said. She was supported in both motions by Shumway. Both motions failed 3-2.

Board President Charles Lucero made a motion to move to the hybrid, A/B schedule for the duration of the third quarter and was supported by Board Vice President Roger Jacks and board member Carole Young.

When Shumway asked what data or reasons Lucero had to make the motion, Lucero refused to comment, referring her to their previous discussions at the board meetings since the pandemic started.

While Superintendent Dorner doesn’t have the power to vote, as Jacks confirmed at the meeting, “if it gets to the point” that she thinks the district has to move to all virtual, this emergency power is at her disposal.