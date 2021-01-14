Kingman's Little Free Library seeks donations
KINGMAN – The Little Free Library at Dig it Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave., is in need of donations of children’s books.
Denise Neath from the gardens said the community stepped up the last time books were sought. However, she said the majority of the books that were dropped off were for adults.
“Last time there were so many that came but they brought adult books,” Neath said. “We’re thankful for them and have them stored and will be using them. We just really need children’s books.”
Books can be dropped off at the front gates of the garden, or can be scheduled for pick up by calling 928-716-2667.
“I have a Girl Scout troop that brought a whole bucket, but we can still use lots more because that’s the big draw,” Neath said. “We need them more than anything else.”
In other garden news, new children’s activities and programs are ramping up with additional information to come in the next few days. Also, Neath said the gardens are looking for the owner of binoculars found in the garden’s parking lot. To claim them, call 928-530-8072.
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- Debate on ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ far from over in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Weighing in on solid waste services: City of Kingman solid waste customers seem satisfied with current services, but some seek return of drop-off recycling
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Kingman businessman and community benefactor more than doubles down on annual donations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: