Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 14
Kingman's Little Free Library seeks donations

The Little Free Library at Dig it Kingman Community Gardens is seeking donations of children’s books. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 14, 2021 3:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Little Free Library at Dig it Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave., is in need of donations of children’s books.

Denise Neath from the gardens said the community stepped up the last time books were sought. However, she said the majority of the books that were dropped off were for adults.

“Last time there were so many that came but they brought adult books,” Neath said. “We’re thankful for them and have them stored and will be using them. We just really need children’s books.”

Books can be dropped off at the front gates of the garden, or can be scheduled for pick up by calling 928-716-2667.

“I have a Girl Scout troop that brought a whole bucket, but we can still use lots more because that’s the big draw,” Neath said. “We need them more than anything else.”

In other garden news, new children’s activities and programs are ramping up with additional information to come in the next few days. Also, Neath said the gardens are looking for the owner of binoculars found in the garden’s parking lot. To claim them, call 928-530-8072.

State