Mohave County Animal Shelter's 'Clear the Shelter' event nearing the last of its grant funds

KINGMAN – A $10,000 grant to subsidize adoptions at the Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy of Taylor Williams of Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic has resulted in 64 dogs and 36 cats finding their forever homes.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release that the Clear the Shelter grant has $2,000 left from the original $10,000.

“Both the Mohave County Animal Shelter and Friends are so grateful for this grant because to date 64 dogs and 36 cats have found forever homes,” Friends wrote.

With $100 being subsidized, any dog older than 7 months can be taken home for $25. Cats more than 7 months old can go home for $25 thanks to a $40 subsidy. All animals are spayed or neutered and current on vaccines, and dogs are microchipped.

“We are also very grateful that our community rescue groups are working so well with the shelter,” Friends continued. “Recently, Help Animals Lives Today took 11 cats from the shelter and after spaying/neutering and vaccinating they will be available for adoption at their rescue.

For the Luv of Paws took in some senior dogs from a hoarding situation during the summer.

“The Humane Society of Mohave County has also taken in shelter animals and has good luck adopting them. Bullhead City’s Saving Animals In Need Together recently took over the care of a dog who needed surgery to remove multiple tumors.”

However, the release noted there remain too many animals at the shelter. Those include 1-year-old American Bulldog mix Luna, 4-year-old mix Roberta and 3-year-old Doberman mix Ranger, all of whom have been at the shelter “quite a while.”

“Friends wants to remind everyone how important spaying and neutering is,” the release continued. “Just letting your pet have one ‘oops’ litter can lead to hundreds of unwanted puppies and kittens.”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter