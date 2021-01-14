Obituary | Deborah Williams “Debbie, Red, Wahine”

OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 14
Deborah Williams "Debbie, Red, Wahine"

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 4:48 p.m.

My loving wife Deborah Williams, “Debbie, Red, Wahine,” lost her fight with many ailments, including COVID, on Dec. 20, 2020. She was one heck of a fighter and did so to the very end.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1947 to Henry and Marion Weseman, both preceding her in death. She is survived by her younger brother Norman who lives in Yucca Valley, California; and husband Steve.

Over the years she had worked as a hair stylist, telephone operator/supervisor, radiology/ER medical receptionist, and was last a real estate salesperson (darn good one). The woman had the gift to talk and she did. We were good together; she talked and I listened.

She lived in many different towns, including Chicago, Illinois, (where she was born), Phoenix, Arizona; Los Angeles, California; Palm Springs, California; Pomona, California; Palm Desert, California; Yucca Valley, California; Big Bear City, California; Yucaipa, California; and Banning, California. We moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2014 (having already moved once). She loved the sites and always wanted new adventures.

Due to her various illnesses beginning mostly in 2004 (the year she retired), we very rarely traveled yet if you had met my wife you wouldn’t be able to tell she was ailing. She was not a complainer but thought the best of everyone and always worried about their problems. She was the greatest woman and cannot ever be replaced. I will keep these thoughts forever and forever, cherishing them. There will be no services for this great lady. I love you!

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

