Thu, Jan. 14
Obituary | Larry E. Foulkrod

Larry E. Foulkrod

Larry E. Foulkrod

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 4:47 p.m.

On Jan. 8, 2021, our father crossed from his earthly existence to his heavenly home after a long, brave fight with respiratory and heart illness.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 27, 1941 to the late Evelyn and Warren. He was married to his late wife, Fumiko, for almost 50 years.

He lived in Kingman, Arizona for the past seven years and formerly lived in Sun City, California.

He was a retired Marine as a Master Gunnery Sergeant with 23 years of courageous and adventurous service to our country.

Some of the highlights in his career include that he went to Communist China with the U.S. military attaché as the official translator, and had a three-year stint in the Hong Kong U.S. Embassy in the Intelligence Billet.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He leaves behind daughter Jeannie (San Diego); son Larry Jr. (Chris), Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Joy Mougenel (John), Carson City, Nevada; son Lynn, Menifee, California; and seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Lane, Derek, Reece, Jordan, Brandan and Madelynn. Sisters, Ann Burke and Debbie (Carol) Sherman in Florida will be mourning his passing. In lieu of flowers please donate to Disabled Veterans, St. Jude or your favorite animal charity.

A casual Celebration of Life will be held at 4392 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m.

