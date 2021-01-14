Rants and Raves | Jan. 15, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mayoral recall signatures submitted – I asked myself if I wanted to recall the mayor, would I do it now? The answer is no way. Now is not the time for another divisive act when our country needs to slow down and heal.

Mayoral recall signatures submitted – Jen Miles, you deserve only praise for your effort to keep seniors safe. Shame on anyone who signed a petition to imply otherwise. Jen, please know the intelligent citizens in this poorly educated city love and support you.

Mayoral recall signatures submitted – There is no longer a mask mandate. This is simply vindictiveness by an angry mob against a mayor who was trying to do the right thing by saving lives. As of today, at least 90 lives lost and counting in Kingman.

Mayoral recall signatures submitted – So the “Boo-hoo, Mayor Miles wants us to wear masks” crowd has probably successfully triggered a recall election. This will cost the City of Kingman plenty. Is this really the best use of our limited funds?

Mayoral recall signatures submitted – God bless Mayor Jen Miles. God is with you and truth and light. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.

Starbucks at Safeway rant – If you don’t like Starbucks, don’t buy Starbucks. This is America and everyone has a right to their opinion. Maybe your conservative agenda is offensive to them but they’re not trying to get rid of you.

Presidential election – Biden won fair and square. There was no fraud or rigging and absolutely no proof of either. Polls prior to the election showed him winning and no conspiracy theory from Trump can prove otherwise. Get over it; accept the facts.

Trump visits border – What a great accomplishment – 450 miles of fence. Promises made, promises kept. Meanwhile, without his side of the story, the POTUS, probably most powerful position on earth, is being systematically taken down. Usually you’re allowed your defense. The socialists won.