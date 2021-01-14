Rants and Raves | Jan. 15, 2021
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Mayoral recall signatures submitted – I asked myself if I wanted to recall the mayor, would I do it now? The answer is no way. Now is not the time for another divisive act when our country needs to slow down and heal.
Mayoral recall signatures submitted – Jen Miles, you deserve only praise for your effort to keep seniors safe. Shame on anyone who signed a petition to imply otherwise. Jen, please know the intelligent citizens in this poorly educated city love and support you.
Mayoral recall signatures submitted – There is no longer a mask mandate. This is simply vindictiveness by an angry mob against a mayor who was trying to do the right thing by saving lives. As of today, at least 90 lives lost and counting in Kingman.
Mayoral recall signatures submitted – So the “Boo-hoo, Mayor Miles wants us to wear masks” crowd has probably successfully triggered a recall election. This will cost the City of Kingman plenty. Is this really the best use of our limited funds?
Mayoral recall signatures submitted – God bless Mayor Jen Miles. God is with you and truth and light. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.
Starbucks at Safeway rant – If you don’t like Starbucks, don’t buy Starbucks. This is America and everyone has a right to their opinion. Maybe your conservative agenda is offensive to them but they’re not trying to get rid of you.
Presidential election – Biden won fair and square. There was no fraud or rigging and absolutely no proof of either. Polls prior to the election showed him winning and no conspiracy theory from Trump can prove otherwise. Get over it; accept the facts.
Trump visits border – What a great accomplishment – 450 miles of fence. Promises made, promises kept. Meanwhile, without his side of the story, the POTUS, probably most powerful position on earth, is being systematically taken down. Usually you’re allowed your defense. The socialists won.
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- Debate on ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ far from over in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Weighing in on solid waste services: City of Kingman solid waste customers seem satisfied with current services, but some seek return of drop-off recycling
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Kingman businessman and community benefactor more than doubles down on annual donations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: