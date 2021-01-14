OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 14
Reward offered for Kingman arson arrests

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 3:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – A reward is being offered for information that results in the arrest of the individual or individuals accused of setting fires at local vacant residences.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department investigators wrote in a news release that they are actively investigating several residential arsons that have occurred in the Kingman area over the past couple of months.

The fires, occurring at vacant residences, have not resulted in any injuries.

Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.

Information provided by MCSO

