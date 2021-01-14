Reward offered for Kingman arson arrests
KINGMAN – A reward is being offered for information that results in the arrest of the individual or individuals accused of setting fires at local vacant residences.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department investigators wrote in a news release that they are actively investigating several residential arsons that have occurred in the Kingman area over the past couple of months.
The fires, occurring at vacant residences, have not resulted in any injuries.
Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the fires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780.
Information provided by MCSO
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- Debate on ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ far from over in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Weighing in on solid waste services: City of Kingman solid waste customers seem satisfied with current services, but some seek return of drop-off recycling
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Kingman businessman and community benefactor more than doubles down on annual donations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: