COVID-19 takes the lives of 4 more Kingman-area residents

KINGMAN – The body count keeps rising as COVID-19 tightens its grip on Mohave County.

Mohave County Department of Public Health officials on Thursday, Jan. 14 reported that the virus has taken the lives of seven more county residents, including four from the Kingman medical service area. It raised the death toll between noon on Friday, Jan. 8 and noon on Thursday, Jan. 14 to 38. The 38 deaths in a six-day span are more than have been recorded in any seven-day week since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020.

The new Kingman-area deaths trended younger, with two of the victims in the 50-59 age bracket. The other deaths involved one patient each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges. The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered three deaths, one each ages 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79.

County health officials also announced another 88 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 in the Kingman area. The local cases included 15 patients from the more-vulnerable age brackets over age 60. There were six new local cases ages 70-79, six ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

There were also five cases ages 20-29, four cases ages 11-19, three cases ages 50-59 and two each ages 30-39 and 40-49.

The Lake Havasu City service area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 32. There were also 21 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and two in undetermined locations.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14. There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 14,943 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,397 cases in the county. The county has counted 386 deaths, while the state reports 431.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 125 deaths, followed by Kingman with 98, Lake Havasu City with 87, Fort Mohave with 26, Golden Valley with 16, and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,483 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,834 for Bullhead City, 3,408 for Kingman, 1,226 for Fort Mohave, 592 for Mohave Valley, 344 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City and 433 for Golden Valley. There have also been 86 cases in Topock and 39 in Dolan Springs. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,904 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Jan. 14 there were 110 new cases from 304 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 37%.

The positivity rate in the county was 39% (352/900) on Thursday, Jan. 7; 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9; 57% (249/436) on Sunday, Jan. 10; 37% (195/526) on Monday, Jan. 11; 55% (290/530) on Tuesday, Jan. 12; and 42% (207/495) on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 78,365 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 70,559 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.8% have been positive. Of the 7,806 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 13% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Jan. 15, AZDHS was reporting 185 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 9,146 new cases from 21,856 tests for a positivity rate of 42%. More than 658,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 11,040 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 23.3 million confirmed cases and 388,725 deaths on Friday, Jan. 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,997,095 deaths from more than 93 million confirmed cases on Friday, Jan. 15.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.