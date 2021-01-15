COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Persons age 75 and older can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Jan. 15 in Mohave County. You can find a list of providers and contact information here https://bit.ly/2XLChrA. All locations require appointments to be set up via their websites or by phone.

The vaccinations are being offered by various Mohave County health care providers and facilities. Persons in the 1A group (health-care workers and practitioners, long-term care facility residents and staff) and prioritized “Protective Services Occupations” including firefighters and law enforcement are still eligible to be vaccinated.

“The ‘75 Years and Older’ category includes the individuals considered the most vulnerable and at highest risk for severe illnesses, hospitalizations and death from the disease,” the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release.

Eligible recipients should contact an individual provider to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. There is no centralized scheduling system. Persons not within the currently active categories should refrain from contacting providers at this time.

“As sufficient vaccine is received, vaccination will be expanded to other subcategories of Phase 1B. The date/timeline will be announced as soon as possible,” the county wrote on Thursday, Jan. 14.

There are no restrictions against winter visitors receiving the vaccine in Mohave County. Some vaccination locations may require additional documentation. Persons are encouraged to continue to monitor the county’s public health website at https://bit.ly/3stD3ru to obtain the most current information.



The locations of vaccinations providers and their contact information are below.

Beaver Dam:

• Canyonlands Healthcare

3272 E. Rio Virgin Rd

Beaver Dam, AZ 86432

Appointment Inquiries: (928) 347-5971

Bullhead City:

• Bullhead City Urgent Care

1355 Ramar Road, Ste. 11

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Appointment Inquiries - All appointments have been booked. Vaccinations suspended until further notice. Please check BHC Urgent Care Facebook Page for updates

• DeeFlat Pharmacy

2580 Highway 95, Ste. 106

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Appointment Inquiries: (408) 892-7695

• Desert Palms Medical Associates

3015 Highway 95, Suite 105

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Appointment Inquiries: (928) 763-2001

• Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

2735 Silver Creek Rd.

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Comments: Only vaccinating WARMC employees, credentialed medical staff providers and EMS, Fire, and Law Enforcement employees.

Colorado City:

• Bee’s Marketplace Pharmacy

80 North Central Street, Unit 6.

Colorado City, AZ 86021

Appointment Inquiries: (928) 813-7110

Fort Mohave:

• Safeway Pharmacy 1474

4823 South Highway 95

Fort Mohave, AZ 86427

Appointments: https://mhealthsystem.com/COVID1474

Contact for inquiries: (928) 704-4443

Comments: Patients will be required to attest to their 1A/1B status.

• Valley View Medical Center

5330 AZ-95

Fort Mohave, AZ 86426

Appointment Scheduling or Inquiries: (928) 788-7045 - Please visit their website Valley View COVID-19 Website and fill out the form to request a vaccine. Follow the website for instructions on booking an appointment.



Kingman:

• Uptown Drug and Home Medical

2820 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Kingman, AZ. 86401

Appointments: (928) 753-2226

Website: www.uptownuniteddrug.com

Comments: Please complete the consent form available at the pharmacy, or on the website, and submit by fax or in person for scheduling.

• North Country Healthcare (Kingman Clinic)

1510 Stockton Hill Rd

Kingman, AZ 86401

Appointments: https://northcountryhealthcare.org/covidvaccine1a/

• Safeway Pharmacy 1887

3970 Stockton Hill Road

Kingman, AZ 86401

Appointments: https://mhealthsystem.com/COVID1887

Contact for inquiries: (928) 681-4903

Comments: Patients will be required to attest to their 1A/1B status.

• Kingman Regional Medical Center

3269 Stockton Hill Dr.

Kingman, AZ 86409

Comments: Only vaccinating KRMC employees, credentialed medical staff providers and EMS and Fire employees.

Lake Havasu City:

• Albertsons Pharmacy 3204

1980 McCulloch Blvd N,

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Appointments: https://mhealthsystem.com/COVID3204

Contact for inquiries: (928) 854-8281

Comments: Patients will be required to attest to their 1A/1B status.

• North Country Healthcare (Lake Havasu Clinic)

2090 N Smoketree Ave

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Appointments: https://northcountryhealthcare.org/covidvaccine1a/

• Havasu Regional Medical Center

101 Civic Center Ln

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Appointments: send email to HRMCC19vac@lpnt.net and HRMC follow-up to schedule appointment.

• Lake Havasu Primary Care, PLLC

89 Civic Center Ln

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Appointments: Text or Call (928) 453-0777 ext. 4

• Safeway Pharmacy 0216

1650 McCulloch

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Appointments: https://mhealthsystem.com/COVID0216

Contact for inquiries: (928) 855-9200

Comments: Patients will be required to attest to their 1A/1B status.