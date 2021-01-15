OFFERS
Ducey: Trump 'bears some responsibility' for insurrection

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, shown during a meeting with President Donald Trump in 2020, on Thursday said that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. (Official White House photo/public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 15, 2021 9:23 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that President Donald Trump “bears some responsibility” for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week but he does not support impeachment.

The focus should be on calming tensions, not retribution for Trump's misdeeds, the Republican governor told KTAR-FM in Phoenix.

“The country is divided, and healing may be too high of an objective but calming is something we can aspire to,” Ducey said. “In six days we’re going to have a peaceful transition of power. I think people want to move forward.”

The Republican governor announced Thursday that he will attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president.

In the wake of the rioting that disrupted the formal process to certify Biden's victory last week, it’s never been more important to observe the peaceful transfer of power, Ducey said in a statement.

“I will not agree with him on everything and I certainly will not hesitate to share my views on the public policy issues that matter to Arizonans, but I believe President-elect Biden is a good man and wants to serve his country,” Ducey said. "I look forward to working with his administration and advocating for the people of Arizona.”

Ducey was a staunch supporter of Trump but took heat from the president and many of his supporters when he signed the certification of Arizona’s election results showing a narrow win for Biden, a Democrat.

