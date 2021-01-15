OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 15
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sharks open the season with 4-3 shootout win over Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes lost their NHL season opener 4-3 in a shootout against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Jan. 14. The teams play again on Saturday, Jan. 16. (Photo by Keeton Gale, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/38L8DsK)

The Arizona Coyotes lost their NHL season opener 4-3 in a shootout against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Jan. 14. The teams play again on Saturday, Jan. 16. (Photo by Keeton Gale, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/38L8DsK)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 15, 2021 9:19 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Martin Jones stopped Clayton Keller in a shootout and the San Jose Sharks bounced back after Arizona's Phil Kessel scored with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, beating the Coyotes 4-3 Thursday night.

“Goaltending a lot of times is your most important player on the ice,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “Jonsey was our best player tonight.”

The Coyotes trailed 3-1 after Evander Kane's goal midway through the third period, but scored twice in the final 3:30 to force overtime. Keller scored the first after some nifty stickhandling by Conor Garland and Kessel tied it be whacking a rebound out of the air.

Jones stopped the Coyotes on a two-man break in overtime and turned Keller away after Garland hit the post on the previous attempt. Jones had 34 saves in the 2021 opener for both teams.

“I just tried to stay patient,” Jones said of the save on the two-man break. “I just kind of threw my foot out there and got lucky.”

Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist for San Jose. Kane added a goal and two assists.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots for Arizona. Keller and Garland had a goal and an assist each.

“We had our moments and I thought for the most part the guys played hard,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had a chance to win the game with 2-on-0 in overtime and the goalie made a hell of a save.”

Arizona made its first postseason appearance in eight years in last year's NHL bubble and returned nearly everyone on the back end. The Coyotes lost several key forwards, including former league MVP Taylor Hall, and replaced them with six new players who they hoped would add a bit of grit.

The Sharks relocated to Arizona for training camp and the start of the season due to strict coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County.

They seemed to feel at ease in their temporary home, scoring twice in the first period. Hertl had both goals on rebounds, the first on a power play.

Jones was sharp in his crease, turning away a couple of short breakaways and a late power play.

The Coyotes buzzed to start the second period and Garland scored late on a power play, beating Jones on a shot that hit Sharks defenseman Brent Burns' stick.

The Coyotes continued to pressure the Sharks in the third period, but Kane slipped behind their defense for a short breakaway and lifted a shot over Kuemper midway through.

The Coyotes kept pushing, scoring on Keller's shot from just outside the crease and Kessel's second whack at a rebound with an extra attacker.

Arizona missed an opportunity to win its on the 2-on-0 in overtime and failed on two of its three chances in the shootout.

“We worked hard and kind of created our own luck with our work ethic,” Kessel said. “We created some chances and sometimes you get the breaks.”

BOUGNER'S FIRST

Boughner took over as San Jose's interim coach when Peter DeBoer was fired last month. He was hired as the full-time coach before this season and the Sharks picked up a win right out of the gate after needing five games to get their first last season.

“It wasn't perfect tonight, there were a lot of mistakes, but you're never going to complain about getting two points,” he said.

LIMITED FANS

The Coyotes are one of a handful of teams to allow a limited number of fans to their games. Attendance was capped at 3,450, but the Coyotes were thankful to have the support after playing in fan-less bubble to end last season.

"It surprisingly looked pretty good," Garland said. “The way they had everybody spread out, it looked like a pretty good crowd.”

UP NEXT

The Sharks and Coyotes play the second of the two-game series on Saturday.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kessel, Hall score twice each, lead Coyotes over Sharks 6-3
Coyotes win to stop Sharks' 7-game win streak
NHL: Coyotes hope to build on success
NHL: Addition of Kessel has Coyotes eyeing the playoffs
NHL playoffs: Avalanche face Coyotes in dramatic clash of styles
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State