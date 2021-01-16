Mohave County Supervisors: Should the public speak at beginning or end of board meetings?

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will bring discussion on several controversial topics, from the continuing debate on possibly proclaiming Mohave County a “Constitutional Sanctuary County,” now reduced on the agenda to “constitutional questions surrounding the government response to the novel coronavirus,” to the county’s policy when it comes to mineral extraction.

Perhaps the most pressing issue involves the call to the public, when the public is given the opportunity to address the board.

For years the call was held before the itemized agenda, but is now being moved under Buster Johnson’s chairmanship to the end of meetings. The clerk of the board was contacted by the Miner to check if the change was official and permanent, but did not reply. Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 will address the issue, and propose that the public be able to speak on all the items on the agenda before the supervisors vote on them.

The board will also receive an update on the 2020 Census from Tammy Parise with the U.S. Census Bureau. Various contracts will be up for approval, such as vegetation removal from the 2-mile long Devlin Channel located in the Butler, which may be awarded to Kingman Landscape and Maintenance. A one-year contract extension with HQ Portables, LLC from Golden Valley for “portable toilet service and rentals” on behalf of the Public Works Department will also be considered.

Public Works Director Steven Latoski was invited to deliver a national webinar presentation on his expert perspectives and Mohave County's work and applications toward reducing frequency of rural roadway departure crashes. His presentation is organized and sponsored by TAPCO, a company specializing in traffic control devices. The presentation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 and TAPCO desires to use the Mohave County Seal in its marketing of the webinar. The board will be voting on whether or not to allow it.

Oatman-Gold Road Chamber of Commerce is seeking a special event permit to hold the annual Oatman Bed Races on Oatman Highway from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. This event is estimated to attract approximately 500 spectators and has been held by the Oatman Central Business District for the past several years.

Damon Production, Inc. is seeking a permit to use Stockton Hill Road between mile 20 and mile 40 and Oatman Highway between mile 26 and mile 36 on Sunday, Jan. 24 between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. for the filming of a television commercial. All filming will be done with a camera car, drone and still photography.

The county staff has been approached by Hualapai Tribal representatives informing of an immediate need to provide reliable internet services to the area. A site tour of a proposed location was conducted with tribal representatives and WECOM, the county television district's subcontractor, and the plan is to provide for access to the county’s communication site on tribal land and install equipment necessary to bring reliable internet to the area.

Mohave County Animal Shelter staff was approached by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressing an interest to arrange for volunteers at the shelter and provided a memorandum of understanding for consideration. Due to the high number of animals moving through the shelter, volunteer hours are an integral part of the operation. The county’s Risk Management team reviewed the document, which is up for the board’s approval.

Johnson will be consulting his colleagues regarding economic development, specifically by reaching out to key members of the Arizona congressional delegation, to preserve “mineral potential” under the next federal administration.

“With a new administration being sworn in at the end of this month,” Johnson wrote in a memo to the board, “I believe the best way forward in preserving our mineral potential in Mohave County is to start by respectfully asking the Arizona delegation to postpone any actions regarding mineral extraction until we can arrange a tour of the area.”

Also, county Public Health Director Denise Burley will provide an update on COVID-19.