D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly
PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and left-hander Caleb Smith that avoided salary arbitration.
Weaver's deal is for $1.95 million, Kelly $1.7 million and Smith $1,465,000. No other Arizona players remain eligible for arbitration.
The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He's still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year.
Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team's starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary.
The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA.
Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary.
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Briefs
- Mohave County Animal Shelter's 'Clear the Shelter' event nearing the last of its grant funds
- Kingman businessman and community benefactor more than doubles down on annual donations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: