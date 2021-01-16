OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 16
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts with three players on Friday, Jan. 15, including pitcher Luke Weaver. (Photo by Thomson 200, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/38MZf8b)

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts with three players on Friday, Jan. 15, including pitcher Luke Weaver. (Photo by Thomson 200, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/38MZf8b)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 16, 2021 5:14 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and left-hander Caleb Smith that avoided salary arbitration.

Weaver's deal is for $1.95 million, Kelly $1.7 million and Smith $1,465,000. No other Arizona players remain eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He's still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year.

Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team's starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary.

The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA.

Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Briefs | Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith
Arizona's Goldschmidt traded to St. Louis
Kelly hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Rangers 7-0
Arizona’s Bradley wins arbitration case
Diamondbacks facing life without Goldschmidt
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State