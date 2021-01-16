Death toll in Mohave County from COVID-19 hits 77 since Jan. 1

KINGMAN – The body count keeps rising as COVID-19 tightens its grip on Mohave County.

Another 12 Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, raising the toll in the first 15 days of the year to 77, and the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 390.

The 12 new deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 14-15, included seven from the Kingman medical service area. The local deceased included three patients in the 80-89 age bracket, two in the 50-59 age group, and one each ages 60-69 and 70-79.

There were also four deaths in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

There were also 262 new cases reported during the two-day span, including 82 in the Kingman service area. More than 15,000 Mohave County residents have now contracted the virus.

Of the new Kingman cases, 30 fell into the more-vulnerable age brackets over age 60. There were 14 cases ages 60-69, 10 ages 70-79, five ages 80-89 and one age 90 or over.

There were also 16 new Kingman-area cases each ages 20-29 and 30-39, eight ages 50-59, seven ages 40-49 and five ages 11-19.

The Lake Havasu City area suffered the most local cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 88. Bullhead City logged 81 cases, while the communities in the Arizona Strip logged seven new cases.

The locations of four new cases had not yet been determined.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public. (See story on page 3.)

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 15,102 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,623 cases in the county. The county has counted 390 deaths, while the state reports 437.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 125 deaths, followed by Kingman with 99, Lake Havasu City with 88, Fort Mohave with 27, Golden Valley with 16 and Mohave Valley with 10.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,536 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,864 for Bullhead City, 3,437 for Kingman, 1,240 for Fort Mohave, 601 for Mohave Valley, 349 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City and 437 for Golden Valley. There have also been 88 cases in Topock and 39 in Dolan Springs. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,456 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 15 there were 226 new cases from 255 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 89%.

The positivity rate in the county was 47% (328/697) on Friday, Jan. 8; 40% (319/780) on Saturday, Jan. 9; 57% (249/436) on Sunday, Jan. 10; 37% (195/526) on Monday, Jan. 11; 55% (290/530) on Tuesday, Jan. 12; 42% (207/495) on Wednesday, Jan. 13; and 37% (110/304) on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 78,620 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 70,797 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 15.9% have been positive. Of the 7,823 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 13.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 16, AZDHS was reporting 208 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 8,715 new cases from 20,079 tests for a positivity rate of 43%. Nearly 667,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 11,248 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 23.6 million confirmed cases and 393,965 deaths on Saturday, Jan. 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting that deaths cleared the 2 million mark with 2,016,860 deaths from more than 94 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.