Kingman Miner Jan. 17 Adoption Spotlight: Delicia
These are Arizona’s children. Delicia enjoys watching Breaking Bad and TikTok videos. She loves sushi, shopping, make-up and swimming. Delicia’s favorite music artist is Jhené Aiko because her music is meaningful. Get to know Delicia and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
January 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Aaron at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aaron-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alyssa at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-c-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christian-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elizabeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elizabeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jason and Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason-brian and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaylene and Julien at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaylene-and-julien and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jedediah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jedediah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Joebert at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Keegan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/keegan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashaw at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashaw and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Mona at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mona and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nathan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nathan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nieghjaya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nieghjaya and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Noah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/noah-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tieyasiajane and Arionna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tieyasiajane-and-arionna# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Yahya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/yahya and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
