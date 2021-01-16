OFFERS
Mohave County issues 12 permits

Mohave County issued 12 building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 8. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 12 building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 8. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 6:13 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 8:

– Devault Electric: Kingman; electric panel upgrade 200 amp.

– Clear Circuit Electric: 8025 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to new garage.

– Julie Rebai: 511 S. Higley Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 15820 Ironwood Drive, Dolan Springs; replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– MDL Electric: Kingman; 200 amp new pedestal and pole.

– MDL Electric: 5286 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel upgrade.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 8294 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Michael Bennett: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; demo of existing manufactured home.

– Henry Boatman: Kingman; relocate 100 amp panel.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3564 E. Martin Lane, Kingman; replace gas meter.

– Jessie Garcia: 4182 N. Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; turn on power to existing 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 14:

– Walker Service Electric: 3880 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; electric; $60.

– Ambient Edge: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; $363.

– Ambient Edge: 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; remodel; $97.

– National Retail Service: 3970 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $3,256.

– Arris: 3487 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,270.

– Arris: 1925 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,466.

– David Farmer: 4946 Scotty Drive, Kingman; residential demo; $47.

– Mark Fields: 3715 Cantle Drive, Kingman; $25.

– Burro Electric: 4223 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 1938 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Burro Electric: 5086 College Trails Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Burro Electric: 2324 Ginger St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Tri State Solar and Wind: 1220 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– George Chapman: 2542 Colorado Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 815 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; gas; $57.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3894 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,604.

– K Squared: 2786 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,526.

– K Squared: 2743 Lovin Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,873.

– K Squared: 2723 Lovin Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,873.

– Cantrell Development: 2115 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,890.

– K Squared: 2755 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,093.

– Angle Homes: 3455 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Courtneigh Schritter Proudfoot: 2912 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,911.

– Angle Homes: 3391 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3625 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,659.

– Angle Homes: 3407 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3439 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,390.

– Angle Homes: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2138 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2138 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2041 Rex Allen Drive, Kingman; pool; $728.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 3606 N. Adams St., Kingman; pool; $678.

– Innovative Pools & Underground: 2205 Mesa Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,235.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 3632 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; pool; $828.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2168 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; pool; $645.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2840 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; pool; $912.

– H&H Development: 2214 Florence Ave., Kingman; remodel; $299.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 14:

– Mohave Outpost: 2902 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; notary public services.

– Long’s Construction: 3264 Silver Hill Road, Kingman; contractor.

– D Stout Enterprises: 4060 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Collection Sites: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; clinic.

– City Line Construction: 3464 Pioneer Drive, Lake Havasu City; general contractor.

– SkyPhoto66: 3863 Heritage Lane, Kingman; photography.

– River Tile and Stone: 807 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; retail trade.

– In the Background: 3691 N. Moore St., Kingman; retail trade.

– Prairie Dog Properties: 121 Pine St., Kingman; property management.

– Silver Rock Enterprises: 2255 Airway Ave., Kingman; telecommunications.

– PJR Development: 9715 Carol Ave., Peoria; contractor.

– Brothers Electric: 2338 W. Royal Palm Road, Phoenix; construction.

– Giglio Investments: 960 Hillcrest Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Our World Energy: 20809 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix; solar installations.

– BX Enterprise: 3125 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; property management.

