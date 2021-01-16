Mohave County issues 12 permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 8:

– Devault Electric: Kingman; electric panel upgrade 200 amp.

– Clear Circuit Electric: 8025 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to new garage.

– Julie Rebai: 511 S. Higley Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 15820 Ironwood Drive, Dolan Springs; replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– MDL Electric: Kingman; 200 amp new pedestal and pole.

– MDL Electric: 5286 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel upgrade.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 8294 Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Michael Bennett: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; demo of existing manufactured home.

– Henry Boatman: Kingman; relocate 100 amp panel.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3564 E. Martin Lane, Kingman; replace gas meter.

– Jessie Garcia: 4182 N. Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; turn on power to existing 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 14:

– Walker Service Electric: 3880 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; electric; $60.

– Ambient Edge: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; remodel; $363.

– Ambient Edge: 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; remodel; $97.

– National Retail Service: 3970 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $3,256.

– Arris: 3487 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,270.

– Arris: 1925 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,466.

– David Farmer: 4946 Scotty Drive, Kingman; residential demo; $47.

– Mark Fields: 3715 Cantle Drive, Kingman; $25.

– Burro Electric: 4223 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Walker Service Electric: 1938 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Burro Electric: 5086 College Trails Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Burro Electric: 2324 Ginger St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Tri State Solar and Wind: 1220 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– George Chapman: 2542 Colorado Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 815 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; gas; $57.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3894 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,604.

– K Squared: 2786 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,526.

– K Squared: 2743 Lovin Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,873.

– K Squared: 2723 Lovin Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,873.

– Cantrell Development: 2115 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,890.

– K Squared: 2755 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,093.

– Angle Homes: 3455 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Courtneigh Schritter Proudfoot: 2912 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,911.

– Angle Homes: 3391 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3625 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,659.

– Angle Homes: 3407 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3439 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,390.

– Angle Homes: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2138 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 2138 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2041 Rex Allen Drive, Kingman; pool; $728.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 3606 N. Adams St., Kingman; pool; $678.

– Innovative Pools & Underground: 2205 Mesa Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,235.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 3632 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; pool; $828.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2168 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; pool; $645.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 2840 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; pool; $912.

– H&H Development: 2214 Florence Ave., Kingman; remodel; $299.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 14:

– Mohave Outpost: 2902 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; notary public services.

– Long’s Construction: 3264 Silver Hill Road, Kingman; contractor.

– D Stout Enterprises: 4060 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Collection Sites: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; clinic.

– City Line Construction: 3464 Pioneer Drive, Lake Havasu City; general contractor.

– SkyPhoto66: 3863 Heritage Lane, Kingman; photography.

– River Tile and Stone: 807 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; retail trade.

– In the Background: 3691 N. Moore St., Kingman; retail trade.

– Prairie Dog Properties: 121 Pine St., Kingman; property management.

– Silver Rock Enterprises: 2255 Airway Ave., Kingman; telecommunications.

– PJR Development: 9715 Carol Ave., Peoria; contractor.

– Brothers Electric: 2338 W. Royal Palm Road, Phoenix; construction.

– Giglio Investments: 960 Hillcrest Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Our World Energy: 20809 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix; solar installations.

– BX Enterprise: 3125 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; property management.

