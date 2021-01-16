No KART, trash services Monday, Jan. 18

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be no residential or commercial trash services on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday trash customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late for pickup.

Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit buses will not be operating on Monday, but will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Information provided by the City of Kingman