No KART, trash services Monday, Jan. 18
Originally Published: January 16, 2021 6:25 p.m.
Updated as of Saturday, January 16, 2021 6:48 PM
KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
The city wrote in a news release that there will be no residential or commercial trash services on Monday.
Monday and Tuesday trash customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late for pickup.
Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit buses will not be operating on Monday, but will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
Most Read
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology: It’s not my fault
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Briefs
- Mohave County Animal Shelter's 'Clear the Shelter' event nearing the last of its grant funds
- Kingman businessman and community benefactor more than doubles down on annual donations
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: