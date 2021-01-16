OFFERS
No KART, trash services Monday, Jan. 18

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, Jan. 18 in the City of Kingman as employees observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, Jan. 18 in the City of Kingman as employees observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 6:25 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 16, 2021 6:48 PM

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be no residential or commercial trash services on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday trash customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late for pickup.

Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit buses will not be operating on Monday, but will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

