Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 16
Obituary | Charlsie Ellen Ramay (Hopkins)

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 6:27 p.m.

Charlsie Ellen Ramay (Hopkins) was born Feb. 10, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona. She died Jan. 11, 2021 at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She was also a long-time resident of Santa Maria, California.

She was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Aunt and friend, and is survived by her children, Terri Ramay, Charles and Shelly Ramay; granddaughter Jazmine Thompson Ramay; and sisters Peggy Maders, Bernice Owen and Janie Marley; brothers Chuck Hopkins (Vivian), Nathan Hopkins (Sue), Dale Hopkins (Carol Anne), Darrel Hopkins and Danny Hopkins (Pepper); numerous nephews and nieces; and many loving family and friends.

Memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 am at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona. Due to COVID if you cannot join us in person watch the Memorial at:https://www.newlifekingman.com. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona at a later date.

As one of her brothers said: “Hers was a life well-lived.” This is evident by all the family and friends who will miss her deeply. I know she would say to family and friends right now: “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”

