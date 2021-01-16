Obituary | Marie A Pedersen

Marie A Pedersen, 72, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born on July 29, 1948 to Anthony and Catherine Andrews in Queens, New York. Marie graduated from Baldwin High School in 1967 and moved to San Diego, California, where she met her husband Bruce in 1973. She and Bruce moved to Houston, Texas and eventually to Casa Grande, Arizona where she enjoyed many years working for The Tanner Company. In 1992 they moved to Kingman, Arizona. Marie was passionate about helping students pursue their educational goals as a financial aid adviser for Mohave Community College, where she eventually retired in 2010. She made many wonderful friends in the cities she lived.

Marie and Bruce loved to travel in their RV. They enjoyed visiting National Parks as well as family and friends as they traveled to many places across the United States and Canada. Marie was also an avid animal lover who often took in strays or helped relocate animals to their forever homes. It was often said that Marie’s pets lived better lives than most people.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Rose C Vargas; grandson, Connor Bruce Vargas; stepsons, Barrie D. Pedersen and Bruce A. Pedersen; siblings, Catherine Trudel, Gloria Carter, Patty Zeigler, Charles Andrews and Elizabeth Andrews, and many nieces and nephews (John Zeigler, Alexis Spektor, Jessica Curto, Kevin Carter, Sean Carter, Jacqueline Andrews). Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Pedersen, and her brother, Anthony Andrews. Marie’s family is planning a final farewell and celebration of her life in conjunction with her late husband.