Pavement preservation on Kingman City Council agenda

Kingman City Council will take up pavement management and preservation at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in an attempt to deal with potholes. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 5:30 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 16, 2021 6:47 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will delve into the state of pavement management and preservation at its 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 19 meeting in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Tuesday’s consent agenda will open with council consideration of a rehabilitation project for 18 manholes throughout the downtown area. The $59,850 proposal is with Advanced Envirocure and would be paid from the wastewater capital renewal fund.

Council may also approve an intergovernmental agreement with Mohave County to partner with the U.S. Geological Survey to facilitate the next phase of Hualapai Basin water resource investigations.

Council will consider a $4,000 increase to the annual financial audit to be completed by Henry and Horne due to additional resources and hours needed for the work.

Under department reports, council will receive an update on pavement management. The Streets Department is set to cover pavement basics, the benefits of pavement preservation, current pavement status and recommendations for the future.

