Rants and Raves | Jan. 17, 2021

Vaccine rollout – Unbelievable! Trump kills himself getting us the vaccine in record time, and each state can’t even get it out to their people correctly. Can only imagine under Biden how much worse it will get. Very, very scary.

COVID-19 triage care looms in Arizona – That will mean people will not only die from COVID-19, but other issues that cannot be treated! Wake up Arizona and Mohave County, and start to do what we must to mitigate and slow the spread of this virus.

Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman – More than 2,000 ungrateful miscreants want to recall a mayor who tried to provide a measure to save lives in our city? It’s no surprise we are fighting a losing battle with COVID-19! Good deeds are seldom appreciated by ignorance!

Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman – A recall for trying to get people to wear a mask? I see that they got 2,000 signatures on that petition, so it would appear we have about 2,000 people with a death wish here in Kingman.

In our last presidential election the people opted out of Democracy and opted for socialism, fascism and communism. China is coming. I am not a Republican saying this.

Democrats seek investigation of Gosar’s role in Capitol riot – What is wrong with the Arizona Republican party? An official AZGOP tweet asked if you are willing to die for Trump? AZGOP tweet showing Rambo: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy – Where’s all this money coming from Biden will be using? Can you only imagine our national debt when Biden gets through as they all start their first plan – to destroy Trump’s unbelievable wonderful accomplishments first, convince others Trump started riots.

During Trump’s presidency the national debt has risen $7.8 trillion. What happened to being fiscally responsible. No wonder he filed so many bankruptcies.

Ducey: Trump bears some responsibility for riots – SOME? We all watched him live and in tweets lead the charge. Although we must admit, people did not have to follow. And he had “helpers” spewing lies and conspiracy theories; they should be held accountable for their complicity.

Ducey: Trump bears some responsibility for riots – Ducey, read Trump’s words. He pushed being peaceful. The riots in the Capitol started 30 minutes before Trump even finished his speech. Capitol knew two days earlier it was going to happen; did nothing nor even told Trump. Odd?

Arizona sets virus deaths record – Arizona is setting records for deaths from COVID-19, while Mohave County officials allow those who deny the existence of COVID-19 to influence policy regarding public health measures to slow the spread of a VERY REAL deadly virus. What?

How pathetic. Our Capitol looks like a military-occupied zone because the trailer park crowd got duped by a reality show carnival barker!

I’m tired of the hypocrisy from the left. Where were they last summer during those riots? And now they want to lecture us about threats to our democracy. Give me a break. So sad. No respect.