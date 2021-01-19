Letter | Don’t make Mohave County a ‘laughingstock’

The statements made by the Lake Havasu Patriots at the last county supervisors meeting were riddled with false conspiracy theories like “Kamala Harris will make Obama vice president,” calling people clowns and “liberal creeps,” and blatantly partisan, paranoid and extremist statements. Why are our county supervisors still debating and entertaining a proposal submitted by this group? This resolution/statement should be thrown out!

When COVID-19 was out of control in early summer, over 27 Arizona counties and cities had mask mandates. Now we’re the worst state in the world and they want to validate a small fringe group of county residents whining because they don’t want to wear a mask? Because they anticipate “Kamala Harris selecting Obama as her VP?” Why does our county board of supervisors not realize how ridiculous this sounds?

I hope our supervisors do not make Mohave County the laughingstock of Arizona by whining over Gov. Ducey’s safety guidelines vis-à-vis a “1776” statement? Masks aren’t even mandated!

Drunk driving laws, you can’t yell “fire” in a theater, no shirt-no shoes-no service, no speeding in a car – those are all OK with the Lake Havasu Patriots and our board of supervisors, but not mask wearing to prevent the current 4,000 deaths a day occurring in the USA?

Is Jean Bishop the only supervisor able to see clearly the insanity of this 1776 resolution/statement? Yes, the USA is “a nation of laws” and if you truly support the Constitution then stop this insanity and ridiculous proposal. I agree that a true patriot works within the system to make changes to the law.

Pamela Malouf

Kingman