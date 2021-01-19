Letter | Drop history and civics
Originally Published: January 19, 2021 2:12 p.m.
As I see our nation so split I ask myself if we can do better and I say ‘yes,’ but it starts in our education system. We must push for neutrality and public media responsibility by getting rid of toxic education that drives anger. We need to replace controversial subjects like civics and history with (vocational) schools to teach our future generations work ethics and maturity. This is where we start healing in a diverse society.
Michael Dye
Kingman
