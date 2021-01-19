Letter | Let go of the failed past

At this time of total chaos in our government I would urge the American people to remember Trump was elected as the guy that was going to restore the middle class. Then, when elected, he lied and installed and supported big money and big business. He also woke up the far-right radical white supremacists to come out from under their rocks to demand white power from an age that no longer exists.

Biden ran on defeating this killer virus and most important to restore the middle class. I truly believe things will get better when this new government helps the suffering middle class. I implore the people to support President Biden’s agenda such as a $15 minimum wage, money to bridge this unemployment gap, help for true small businesses, rebuilt unions, and jobs that support the future, not big oil or coal that are like going back into the covered wagon business.

Happiness is not overthrowing the government but restoring good-paying jobs, and providing a future for the common man and woman. It’s time to restore a strong economy for everyone, provide affordable health care and education for the jobs of the future, and basically stop leaving the people behind. Support the future, not the failed past.

Andy Worth

Kingman