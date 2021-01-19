Letter | A lost cause

We know about the outlandish political myths like QAnon, but how about the conventional ones?



For example, some maintain President Trump’s congressional supporters are capable of repentance. Doesn’t seem like it. Only 10 out of 200 or so could see their way clear to using the procedure specified in the Constitution for wrongdoing. And a related myth: Congress can prevent Trump from running again. Sure, they can, but they won’t. Ancient Rome and Athens exiled or ostracized populist tyrants for many years. They had spine and really wanted to preserve their democracy.



In America, we can’t do without our drama queen for a day let alone a decade. And we don’t give a damn about democracy any longer.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah