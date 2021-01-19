OFFERS
Letter | Our democracy is at risk

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 2:16 p.m.

What is occurring in our country right now is nothing more than an attack on what we stand for and our democracy. If we as a nation do not intervene and put a stop to it we are heading towards a dictatorship. I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent as I am, a Trump supporter or not, no one, especially the leader of our great country, can pressure or threaten a government official to alter the will of the people.

Our recent election, probably our most-sacred rite, was one the most secure and fair elections in our history. However, Trump continues to spread false and unproven accusations of fraud and that he won. There have been numerous recounts, lawsuits and unproven accusations with absolutely no proof or evidence of election fraud or rigging, yet our president continues to rile up his base and divide this country. Should we continue down this path we will live to regret it and it will be the beginning of the end of our democracy and the freedoms we enjoy. We as a people MUST put a stop to it and tell our elected officials enough is enough and abide by our Constitution and accept the fact that Trump lost and Biden won and will be our next president regardless of who you voted for. Anything less is extremely dangerous to our way of life.

Tom Ciardullo

Golden Valley

