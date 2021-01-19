Mohave County records 200 more cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mohave County between noon on Friday, Jan. 15 and noon on Monday, Jan. 18.

The new cases were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which said in a news release on Monday that no new deaths had been reported, a welcome change after 77 county residents died from complications of the virus in the first 15 days of 2021.

The Arizona Department of Health Services had reported two deaths in the county over the weekend.

Of the 200 new cases, 64 were in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including 21 in the more-vulnerable age groups over age 60. There were 10 new cases ages 70-79, seven ages 60-69 and four ages 80-89.

There were six new cases involving children and teens, three each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also 12 new cases ages 30-39, 10 ages 40-49, nine ages 20-29 and six ages 50-59.

The Bullhead City medical service area recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 76, including 33 over the age of 60. Another 56 new cases were registered in the Lake Havasu City service area, while three new cases were logged in the communities in the Arizona Strip. One case was in an area yet to be determined.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 15,320 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,899 cases in the county. The county has counted 391 deaths, while the state reports 439.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 125 deaths, followed by Kingman with 100, Lake Havasu City with 88, Fort Mohave with 27, Golden Valley with 16 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,598 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,898 for Bullhead City, 3,505 for Kingman, 1,257 for Fort Mohave, 615 for Mohave Valley, 354 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City and 449 for Golden Valley. There have also been 91 cases in Topock and 40 in Dolan Springs. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,503 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 18 all 83 tests administered were returned positive. The positivity rate in the county was 37% (195/526) on Monday, Jan. 11; 55% (290/530) on Tuesday, Jan. 12; 42% (207/495) on Wednesday, Jan. 13; 37% (110/304) on Thursday, Jan. 14; 89% (226/255) on Friday, Jan. 15; 41% (111/271) on Saturday, Jan. 16; and 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79,165 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 71,302 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.1% have been positive. Of the 7,863 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 13.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 19, AZDHS was reporting one new death and 6,417 new cases from 15,100 tests for a positivity rate of 42%. More than 685,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 11,266 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 24 million confirmed cases and 399,008 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,043,713 deaths from more than 95.6 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.