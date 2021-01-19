Obituary | David R. Hilton Jr.

David R. Hilton Jr. passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 from COVID-19. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Rural Retreat, Virginia.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Dec. 26. He is also survived by his children David Hilton III (Shannon) and Kathy McCormick (John); his grandchildren Jennifer Orand (Michael), David Hilton IV (Sabrina), Allison Johnson (Tyler); five great-grandchildren; and Debbie Hilton, mother of Jennifer and David.

David retired from the U.S. Navy in 1978 after 22 years as a Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician. He went on to work as a civilian contractor supporting Navy defense systems. He spent most of his career in San Diego. He retired in 1990 and he and Nancy moved to Kingman in 1992.

He and Nancy enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He belonged to the Kingman Bass Club where he and his son were a team. He was especially proud the years they captured first place.

He happily taught all his grandchildren how to drive, in his jeep on a dirt road well before the legal age. He was the master of all things needing repair. It was known that if Papa couldn’t fix it, then it couldn’t be fixed.



He will be dearly missed. Services will be private.