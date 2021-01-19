Obituary | David R. Hilton Jr.
David R. Hilton Jr. passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 from COVID-19. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Dec. 26. He is also survived by his children David Hilton III (Shannon) and Kathy McCormick (John); his grandchildren Jennifer Orand (Michael), David Hilton IV (Sabrina), Allison Johnson (Tyler); five great-grandchildren; and Debbie Hilton, mother of Jennifer and David.
David retired from the U.S. Navy in 1978 after 22 years as a Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician. He went on to work as a civilian contractor supporting Navy defense systems. He spent most of his career in San Diego. He retired in 1990 and he and Nancy moved to Kingman in 1992.
He and Nancy enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He belonged to the Kingman Bass Club where he and his son were a team. He was especially proud the years they captured first place.
He happily taught all his grandchildren how to drive, in his jeep on a dirt road well before the legal age. He was the master of all things needing repair. It was known that if Papa couldn’t fix it, then it couldn’t be fixed.
He will be dearly missed. Services will be private.
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Woman, 76, assaulted in Kingman
- Mohave County Animal Shelter's 'Clear the Shelter' event nearing the last of its grant funds
- Prescott man found deceased after rollover near Yucca
- Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
- Briefs
- State reports 568 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County on Jan. 10-11
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: