Obituary | W. Keith Gilbert

W. Keith Gilbert

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 5:12 p.m.

W. Keith Gilbert was born in Los Angeles, California. He passed away Jan. 14, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona where he and his wife of 46 years have resided for many years.

Keith was a U.S. Army veteran, who proudly served his country in Vietnam. He retired as a mechanical engineer from Sunkist Growers in Ontario, California, where he was awarded two patents for inventions during his career.

His passion for firearms gave him the inspiration to create and co-found the Mohave Arms Collectors Association in Kingman.

He loved “chasing” trains and enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and spending time with his family. One of his greatest gifts to all who knew him was his legendary storytelling.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; his three children Nancy (DuWayne), Diane (Bryan) and Eric (Ivonne); three grandchildren Michael, Lisa and Bryan; four great-grandchildren; his brother Steve; sister Susan; 1 niece and 1 nephew.

A memorial service will be held at Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road., Kingman AZ 86409, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at noon.

