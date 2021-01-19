Rain in the forecast for Kingman area

KINGMAN – Round up the umbrellas. The Kingman area is receiving its first rainfall of the year, with a chance of showers in the forecast every day for the next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the last measurable local rainfall had been Dec. 29, 2020, when .01 inch fell at the Kingman Airport, before .05 inches fell on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The best chance of rain the rest of the week will come on Friday, Jan. 22, when there is a 50% chance of showers after 11 a.m.

The chance of rain is 20% after 10 a.m. and overnight on Wednesday, and 30% on Thursday.

The NWS said that showers are “likely” on Saturday and Saturday night, with a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures during the forecast period range from 52 on Saturday, Jan. 23 to 61 on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Overight lows will be in the low 40s before dipping into the mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Wednesday will be windy, with sustained northeast winds of 10-14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon with gusts to 21 mph.

Information provided by the National Weather Service