12 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19

KINGMAN – A dozen more Mohave County residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, pushing the death toll from the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic over the 400 mark.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 19, along with 87 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The Bullhead City medical service area suffered the most with seven deaths, with the dead ranging from 40-49 to 80-89 in age. There were three deaths in the Kingman medical service area, including two ages 70-79 and one age 80-89. There were also two deaths in the Lake Havasu City area.

Of the 87 new cases recorded by county health officials, 26 were in the Kingman area, including 11 in the more-vulnerable age groups over 60. There were seven cases ages 60-69, two ages 70-79 and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus. There were also seven new local cases ages 50-59, three each ages 20-29 and 40-49, and one each ages 11-19 and 30-39.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 37 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 22 in the Bullhead City service area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 15,401 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 16,979 cases in the county. The county has counted 403 deaths, while the state reports 454.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 128 deaths, followed by Kingman with 101, Lake Havasu City with 90, Fort Mohave with 31, Golden Valley with 18 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,631 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,909 for Bullhead City, 3,522 for Kingman, 1,261 for Fort Mohave, 616 for Mohave Valley, 356 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City and 456 for Golden Valley. There have also been 92 cases in Topock and 40 in Dolan Springs. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,489 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Jan. 19 there were 80 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,698 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 55% (290/530) on Tuesday, Jan. 12; 42% (207/495) on Wednesday, Jan. 13; 37% (110/304) on Thursday, Jan. 14; 89% (226/255) on Friday, Jan. 15; 41% (111/271) on Saturday, Jan. 16; 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17; and 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 80,863 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 72,992 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.3% have been positive. Of the 7,871 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 13.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Jan. 20, AZDHS was reporting one new death and 4,845 new cases from 18,037 tests for a positivity rate of 27%. More than 690,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 11,528 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 24.2 million confirmed cases and 402,269 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 20. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,061,272 deaths from more than 96.3 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.